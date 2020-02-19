Maria David

UNIVERSITY of Namibia Student Representative Council (SRC) has criticized the institution’s examination timetable describing it as not student friendly.

Speaking during the official opening of UNAM’s academy year on Tuesday, SRC Vice President at the Oshakati Campus, Stephanus Nguluwe, said that many students experience too much stress and anxiety during their exam period, not because they didn’t study but because of a mixed up timetable, with some students writing two modules a day which is sometimes followed by another examination the following day.

“We will actively engage management to set up a more flexible timetable as from this first semester, to allow students to write only three modules a week and a space of 24 hours before the exam,” said Nguluwe.

He pointed out that the purpose of this is for students to have ample time to prepare and pass in order to avoid student cheating, fainting and sleeping on campuses because they are under unnecessary academic stress.

Pictured: SRC Vice President at the Oshakati Campus, Stephanus Nguluwe – Photo: File

Last year, a total of 30 students were suspended for cheating, while a number of students were reportedly found sleeping in their study centres, while a few of students had fainted during the examination.

The SRC has also at the same time launched their “Give to Education Campaign” with the aim of giving opportunity to everyone to give an amount of their choice towards helping students pay registration, tuition, hotel fees, taxi fare and toiletries.

Nguluwe noted that the campaign will directly change the living and academic conditions of students.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Vice Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu, said they remain ever more committed to give, to grow and produce knowledge for all of humanity.

“As an academic institution, we cannot remain ignorant of the changes our environment is going through. We should, therefore, resist the temptation to be stuck in our old ways. We must adopt new ways of addressing problems,” said Matengu.