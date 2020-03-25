Unam to introduce online lectures

Eba Kandovazu

HIGHER learning institutions in the country have put in place diverse measures to sure that students not only continue to receive quality education amid the coronavirus pandemic, but remain protected.

The University of Namibia (Unam) has announced these students will commence with online lecturing sessions starting on Monday.

The university spokesperson, John Haufiku, said that teaching and learning will continue remotely, by leveraging the university’s IT infrastructure and online learning platforms.

“The implication is that all fulltime courses will be administered through online flexible learning modes. Students will be contacted by their respective departments and lecturers with details about support in light of this new mode of teaching,” Haufiku stated.

DEVELOPING SYSTEMS: Unam and Nust. Photo: Contributed

Lecturers have this week to prepare their content for online delivery, he said.

Commenting on the issues surrounding the confusion with assignment deadlines, Haufiku said that Distance students are to stick to their initial dates.

“Fulltime students who are doing online for the first time, will be consulted by their lecturers. There is no general announcement on deadlines, students have means to contact their lecturers through class reps and should make use of them should there be any uncertainty,” Haufiku said.

Meanwhile, the Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) Acting Vice Chancellor Morné Du Toit announced yesterday that the university management has once again extended its mid term break in the wake of a seventh confirmed case in the country.

The break was scheduled to end on 27 March.

“In light of these new developments concerning the pandemic, the University extends its mid-term break. It has now been extended to 16 April 2020. Academic updates for all students will be circulated as soon as possible,” Du Toit said.

The extension, he said will undoubtedly have significant but manageable repercussions on the University’s operations, adding that the safety of staff and students remains the top priority at this point.