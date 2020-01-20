UNAM asked to prioritise Access and Foundation students

Maria David

UNIVERSITY of Namibia (UNAM) Northern Students Representatives Council has called on UNAM management to start considering admitting students that have completed their Access and Foundation programs.

Vice-president of Oshakati Campus Student Representative Council, Stephanus Nguluwe, said that they were very much disappointed by the way UNAM continue to neglect and overlook many of the students that qualified through their own pre-programme.

Nguluwe said students that complete their English Access and science Foundation courses, which enroll students on the basis of improving their subjects is draining many people.

He explained that after completion the students are not guaranteed admission to study courses of their choice in the University.

Pictured: Members of SRC addressing the media. – Photo: Maria David