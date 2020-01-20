UNAM asked to prioritise Access and Foundation students

Maria David
UNIVERSITY of Namibia (UNAM) Northern Students Representatives Council has called on UNAM management to start considering admitting students that have completed their Access and Foundation programs.
Vice-president of Oshakati Campus Student Representative Council, Stephanus Nguluwe, said that they were very much disappointed by the way UNAM continue to neglect and overlook many of the students that qualified through their own pre-programme.
Nguluwe said students that complete their English Access and science Foundation courses, which enroll students on the basis of improving their subjects is draining many people.
He explained that after completion the students are not guaranteed admission to study courses of their choice in the University.
“UNAM management must start giving preference to students during their registration, because it serves no purpose to enroll students under this programme but don’t absorb them into the academic faculties,” said Nguluwe.
He also urged UNAM management to guide and priorities English Access and science Foundation intakes to pre-opt for the courses they wish to study upon completion of their foundation course.
The students have also implored the University to admit all the students from previous years.
Simon Endrick SRC Executive Secretary, said a large portion of 444 students were rejected due to a lack of space.
“We are tired of Access and Foundation program, but not only us and also parents. It’s frustrating to be paying a lot money and yet don’t get any admission,” he concluded.