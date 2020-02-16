UN helps to prevent unwanted pregnancies

Staff Reporter

At 19 percent, Namibia has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in Africa due to a lack of sexual reproductive health services.

In this regard the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over N$540 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services Namibia.

The move aims to help decrease the number of unplanned pregnancies, especially among rural women and teenage girls.

Photo: Contributed