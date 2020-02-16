UN helps to prevent unwanted pregnancies

Staff Reporter
At 19 percent, Namibia has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in Africa due to a lack of sexual reproductive health services.
In this regard the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over N$540 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services Namibia.
The move aims to help decrease the number of unplanned pregnancies, especially among rural women and teenage girls.
“We trust the donation will enhance the delivery of Sexual Reproductive Health services to adolescent girls and young women especially those in hard to reach areas,” UNFPA Representative in Namibia, Dennia Gayle, said.
The Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula said during the hand over f the donation that there was a lack of contraceptives in the country. He said the donation will be distributed to the various regions across the country.
According to the Namibian Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) of 2013, 27 percent of men aged 15- 24 had sex before age 15 years and nine percent for women in the same age category.
Teenage pregnancy is more than three times higher among young women in the lowest wealth bracket than among those that are financially more well off.