Two vicious murder suspects arrested

Niël Terblanché

TWO young men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the 45-year-old Samuel Koopman whose badly mutilated body was discovered in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street in Windhoek on Saturday evening.

According to the Head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, relentless detective work led to the arrest of the two suspects in the Northern Industrial Area of Windhoek during Monday afternoon.

Pictured: Officers from the Police Mortuary in Windhoek busy removing the badly mutilated body of Samuel Koopman from the sidewalk in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street on Saturday evening. – Photo: Contributed