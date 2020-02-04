Two vicious murder suspects arrested

Niël Terblanché
TWO young men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the 45-year-old Samuel Koopman whose badly mutilated body was discovered in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street in Windhoek on Saturday evening.
According to the Head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, relentless detective work led to the arrest of the two suspects in the Northern Industrial Area of Windhoek during Monday afternoon.
Koopman’s mutilated body was discovered by a person walking down Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street at about 19:30 on Saturday evening.
At the time of the discovery the passerby believed the victim was still alive and alerted the Namibian Police and the Emergency Services of Windhoek to the man laying on the sidewalk.
According to Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi the two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.