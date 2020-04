Placido Hilukilwa

TWO members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) instantly died when the truck transporting them to a roadblock for traffic patrol overturned.

The Omusati Region confirmed the reports that a fatal motor accident involving NDF members which occurred at the Elim T-junction on the main road between Oshakati and Okahao Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Anna Kunga, could however not provide more details.