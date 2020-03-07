TWO SIDES TO PROTESTS

By Chris Jacobie

PROTEST and demonstrations is a fundamental human right and every Namibian has the right to participate in peaceful political activity intended to influence the composition and policies of government.

Those that pretend otherwise and want to create an impression that they possess a special kind of wisdom bravery to challenge authority is misguided and demonstrates a special kind of ignorance that raises questions about education.

They are false democrats, but true anarchists and a minute minority in any society.

Unlike the demonstrators of the past who were killed, gassed and sjambokked at marches and meetings, like the late Immanuel Shifidi, the new self-styled revolutionaries are now escorted by police and military vehicles and march under the protection of the very same security forces that they attack for patrolling the streets and fighting crime at the risk of losing their own lives.

In addition, the freest media on the continent and maybe in the world are recording and reporting on very activity and ensures that nothing untoward happens that can tarnish the image of those that claim their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The bitter truth that is not expressed often, is that most, if not all, Namibians would rather be number one in the world on peace and stability and 100th on the media freedom ranking than being number one on the media ranking and 100th in the world for peace and stability, because blood is running in the gutters and orphans hauntingly stare emotionless in the distance.

The abuse of the tolerance of the rest of Namibian society who have the right to feel safe, free and secure cannot be allowed to be undermined by a tyranny of ego that is camouflaged under activism.

It is not the duty of the security forces alone to keep Namibians free, but the duty of responsible and independent Namibians to remain free.

When the social media breed of insult and incitement crosses the line by promoting violence and force it is time for the majority of Independent and free Namibians to resist and take their Independence back.

Free speech that is weaponized should be dismantled. In one of the great tragedies that is unfolding fake news is hampering efforts to fight the corona virus that is spreading with already devastating economic consequences.

Namibians must resist by raising the voices of reason to a higher volume than the attention seeking voices of political schizophrenia and an incurable identity crisis about their own party affiliation.

Namibians will never be free if the freedoms they have are not exercised.

But a far greater danger is freedoms that are trampled on by sections of the society or interest groups that want more than is necessary or needed.

The very brave do what is right by their fellow citizens, because they know democracy is a selfless act of voluntary good citizenship and not an selfish act of a factional and personal interest.

Just sometimes it is more desirable to be wrong than political correct.

That time is now.