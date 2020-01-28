Two more drowning in Oshana

Placido Hilukilwa

TWO more incidents of death by drowning have been reported to the Namibian police in the Oshana Region in the last 24 hours, gradually making drowning one of the main causes of unnatural death in the northern regions since the start of the current rainy season.

Stefanus Stefanus, a 24-year-old resident of the Ombonde village, drowned in a water pan near his mother’s house while he was returning from the nearby shebeens Monday evening.

His body was only discovered Tuesday afternoon.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old resident of the Ongungila village, Joel Iita, drowned while trying to cross a water pan Monday evening.

He was last seen when he left home at around 17:00. His body was discovered Tuesday morning.

Several incidents of drowning were reported to the police in the northern regions of Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena and Oshikoto since the start of the current rainy season.

Traditional leaders and the Namibian police are persistently warning members of the public to avoid crossing water pans alone, especially during night time, but the warning appears to have fallen in deaf ears.