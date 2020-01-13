Two minors raped over the weekend

Staff Reporter

THE rape of minors by mainly entrusted male figures continues unabated, with the latest crime bulletin by the Namibian police reporting that two minors were over the weekend sexually assaulted in their homes.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly raped a 2-year-old toddler. The police crime report alleges that the incident occurred in the victim’s parent’s house in Tsumkwe, at around 19h00.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to Mangetti Clinic for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the police in Dordabis are investigating a case of rape and possession of cannabis after a 22-year-old man reportedly raped a 5-year-old child in her mother’s room last night at Farm Stink Water.

The suspect and the victim’s mother were allegedly having drinks in the mother’s house before the rape incident.

Photo for illustrative purposes only

“The mother allegedly went outside the room, leaving her daughter and the suspect alone inside. After a while, she heard her daughter crying. When she returned into the room she found the victim bleeding on her private parts,” Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said.

After his arrest, the suspect was also found in possession of two ballies of dagga valued at N$20.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man from Karasburg and his friend reportedly raped his girlfriend at his house on Friday.

The victim allegedly had allegedly gone to her boyfriend’s house to spend the night.

The 26-year-old victim fell asleep and woke up to her boyfriend on top of her, raping her, while his friend allegedly held her arms.

The boyfriend and his friend allegedly took turns raping the young woman.

Both men have since been arrested.