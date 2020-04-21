Two dead, 1 in hospital after drug overdose

Zorena Jantze

TWO drug dealers of the highly addictive sedative drug, mandrax, are currently being questioned by the police after two of their customers this morning died from a suspected overdose at 7de laan.

Apart from the two dead young men, a third man who also used the same drug was rushed by ambulance to hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said that the 22-year-old Romalo Brown, a resident of 7de Laan in Otjomuise, was today found dead in his shack between 07:00 and 08:00.

HIGHLY ADDICTIVE: Two young men dies after a drug overdose. Photo for illustration

It is alleged that the deceased went to sleep at around 15:00 the previous day and never came out of his shack again.

An hour after Brown’s body was found at the informal settlement, the body of his cousin, 21-year-old Lorenzo Edward Einbeck, also a resident of 7de Laan, was also found dead in his shack.

Commissioner Shikwambi added that the person currently fighting for his life in hospital smoked the mandrax with the two cousins and was seen vomiting shortly after.

The next of kin in respect to both the deceased have been informed.