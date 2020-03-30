Two coronavirus deaths reported in Angola

Placido Hilukilwa

NAMIBIA’S northern neighbour, Angola, has registered its first cases of death due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday and the number of confirmed cases has jumped from two a week ago to now seven.

According to the state-owned Jornal de Angola, the two cases of death were announced by health minister, Silvia Lutucuta, who said that the deceased were aged 37 and 59, respectively.

She said that both are Angolan nationals who travelled to Portugal and returned to Angola on 12 and 13 March, respectively.

She further said that the burial of those who die of the coronavirus is the responsibility of government and relatives won’t have access to the bodies.

Burials will reportedly be done within 24 hours.

Lutucuta also revealed that close to 1, 100 Angolans who travelled to other countries are currently quarantined.

As of today, the deadly coronavirus has so far infected 723,345 people worldwide, of which 33,993 have died and 151,809 have recovered.