Two arrested for selling alcohol

Maria David



TWO people in the north were arrested for selling alcohol during the national lockdown which prohibits the sale of goods that are not listed as essential during the coronavirus pandemic.





NamPol spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, said the two suspects, ages 31 and 25, were arrested for contravention of Proclamation Section 11(1) Selling or Supplying of alcohol during the period of lockdown.





Aiyambo stated the 31-year-old man was arrested at the Elyambala suburb in Ongwediva ‪around 19:30‬, while the 25-year-old woman was arrested in the Omaalala area at Katanga bar ‪around 00:05‬.





“It is alleged that the two suspects were found selling or supplying alcohol while it is prohibited to do so,” he said, adding that the two were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.





Aiyambo further noted the two are expected to appear in the Oshakati magistrates court this week.



