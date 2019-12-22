Twelve leaders graduate from Go4Gold Academy

Staff Reporter

Twelve new leaders successfully completed a coaching and mentoring program, after one year of attending the Gondwana Go4Gold Academy.

Go4Gold is a customized program which emerged from Gondwana’s identified human capital and leadership needs, and devotes itself to coaching and mentoring these employees in order for them to become mindful leaders. It is comprised of six modules across the period of 12 months, where employees work on specific topics, such as self-awareness, strategy planning and personal leadership styles. Every two months a new module is introduced, which is then run for five days. Five “on-the-job” projects have to be completed by the employees between the modules and one final year project has to be concluded successfully in order to be certified at the end of the year. Go4Gold is about changing the mindset of either winning or losing in life and building up confidence.

“Leadership with heart and soul” – Ume Goldbeck is the leader of the Go4Gold program, who has been working on different pedagogical approaches and leadership styles, created to allow people to optimally develop in a social and heterogeneous structure.

Pictured: The successful graduates of Gondwana’s Go4Gold Academy 2019. – Ume Goldbeck (l.) and Manni Goldbeck (r.) hand over the certificate to Maria Mvula. – Photos: Courtesy of Gondwana Collection

