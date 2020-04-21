Tusk Mobile pillaged by burglars

Maria David

BURGLARS that broke through the roof of an electronics retailer in the Oshana Mall in Ongwediva stole mobile phones and other electronic equipment worth more than N$50 000.

The Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the incident occurred sometime during Saturday afternoon. He indicated that the burglars gained entry to the premises of Tusk Mobile by cutting through the roof of the building.

According to Inspector Aiyambo the suspects managed to steal 15 Nokia 105 and 15 Nokia 106 mobile phones, five MINT phones, one Nokia Tough, five Samsung Galaxy camera phones, one smart television, three Canon and three Samsung cameras.

He pointed out that the stolen goods are worth N$ 50 602.

“The suspects in this case are not known and no arrest has been made yet,” he added.

Inspector Aiyambo requested members of the public to provide the nearest police station with any information that may lead to the successful arrest of the culprits.