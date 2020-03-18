TRUSTCO, one of Namibia’s leading employers and multiple winner of the coveted Deloitte ‘Best Company To Work For Survey’, implemented various measures to mitigate against the Coronavirus disease to keep staff and customers at its local, continental and international operations as protected as possible from the pandemic that shook the world the past few days.

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is currently causing uncertainty across the globe, with businesses dealing with the outbreak by following World Health Organisation guidance as well as directives issued by governments on how to protect their employees and valued clients.

Trustco has been diligently following international news and as such, had implemented a Coronavirus Policy and subsequent operational procedures a few weeks ago. This included basic preventative measures, awareness campaigns, reporting and information sharing as well as self-quarantine guidelines for employees. The policy also included a blanket international business travel ban as well as seasonal flu vaccines for all staff. A relaxation of the sick leave policy of the group was also implemented to ensure that compliance with the policy does not expose clients or other employees to any potential infection.

Last week, with an increase in infections globally, this policy was expanded to also include fever scanners and hand sanitizers at all corporate entrances of the group as an additional precaution, with measures being put in place to ensure business continuity should the situation warrant it.