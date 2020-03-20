Trump congratulates Namibia

Staff Reporter

THE President of the United States of America has congratulated President Hage Geingob and the Namibian people on the anniversary of 30 years of Independence.

Donald Trump’s message of support was conveyed by the US embassy in Namibia.

In his message President Trump said that Namibia’s strong democratic traditions were evident in its peaceful Presidential and National Assembly elections at the end of November last year and that the country’s continued commitment to human rights and the protection of individual freedoms remains a model in the region and around the world.

The US president further said that he looks forward to increased bilateral trade and investment that will benefit both nations.