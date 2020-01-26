Tragedy plays out at public pool

Niël Terblanché
A MOTHER had to look on in horror as members of the Windhoek Emergency Services attempted to resuscitate her two sons that drowned in the municipal swimming pool in Windhoek on Sunday afternoon.
The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed the tragic death of the two little boys aged four and six.
According to one of the first responders on the scene of the tragedy two little boys were playing in the pool for small children while under the watchful eye of the one boy’s mother.
“The mother left the two boys playing in the pool to go back to the lawn surrounding the pool where their towels and picnic basket were. While her back was turned the two boys went to the side of the kiddie pool where it interlinks with a bigger and deeper pool.”
It is believed that the boys slipped and fell into the deeper water and being unable to swim, they drowned.
According to the emergency worker other visitors at the public pool saw their little bodies floating in the water and alerted the lifeguard on duty at the pool. The life guard immediately attempted to resuscitate the victim’s but had no success.
In the meantime paramedics from the emergency services arrived at the scene of the tragedy and used specialised equipment to further attempt to resuscitate the victims but were forced to abandon the effort after 45 minutes.
The two little boys were declared dead on the scene of the tragedy. Their remains were removed from the premises of the public pool by members of the Namibian Police.