Tragedy plays out at public pool

Niël Terblanché

A MOTHER had to look on in horror as members of the Windhoek Emergency Services attempted to resuscitate her two sons that drowned in the municipal swimming pool in Windhoek on Sunday afternoon.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed the tragic death of the two little boys aged four and six.

According to one of the first responders on the scene of the tragedy two little boys were playing in the pool for small children while under the watchful eye of the one boy’s mother.

“The mother left the two boys playing in the pool to go back to the lawn surrounding the pool where their towels and picnic basket were. While her back was turned the two boys went to the side of the kiddie pool where it interlinks with a bigger and deeper pool.”

Video: Police officers remove the bodies of two little boys that drowned on Sunday afternoon at the municipal swimming pool in the Olympia residential area of Windhoek. – Footage: Contributed