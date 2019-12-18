Tragedy inspires businessman

Marthina Mutanga

THE death of a woman, who was swept away by flood water on the outskirts of Otjiwarongo about two weeks ago, inspired a well known business personality of the town to build a pedestrian bridge over the river where the tragedy occurred.

The 30-year-old Elise Shafooli along with three other women were walking back to their homes from a charcoal manufacturing plant on a farm where they work when she got swept away by flood water.

Photo: Contributed