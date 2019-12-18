Tragedy inspires businessman

Marthina Mutanga
THE death of a woman, who was swept away by flood water on the outskirts of Otjiwarongo about two weeks ago, inspired a well known business personality of the town to build a pedestrian bridge over the river where the tragedy occurred.
The 30-year-old Elise Shafooli along with three other women were walking back to their homes from a charcoal manufacturing plant on a farm where they work when she got swept away by flood water.
Her lifeless body was discovered the day after the tragic incident near the Otjiwarongo Military Base.
Known by the residents of Otjiwarongo as Tate Joel, the business man took the initiative to safeguard the community during the rainy season and to make it easier for people to cross the river when it is in flood.