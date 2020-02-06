Tragedy at Walvis Bay water works

Niël Terblanché

TWO men died at the municipal water works of the Walvis Bay after they were overcome by poisonous gas while working in a pump well at the reticulation plant.

A third worker was rushed to hospital after also inhaling some of the poisonous gas.

Dennis Basson, the chief of the Walvis Bay Emergency Services, said on the scene where members of the Namibian Police were busy loading the remains of the two men in the mortuary vehicle that the tragic incident occurred shortly before 13:00.

“At this stage it is not entirely clear what transpired. We were told that a workplace incident occurred at the water works and was informed that the men might have drowned,’ Basson said.

Pictured: Members of the Namibian Police and the Walvis Bay Emergency Services busy loading the remains of two men who died at the municipal water works earlier on Thursday. – Photo: Niël Terblanché