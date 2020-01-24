Tragedy at Independence Beach

Niël Terblanché

DIVERS from the Namibian Police and the Navy found the body of an an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the sea at Independence Beach in Walvis Bay on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report about the incident provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the tragedy occurred at about 15:00 when a group of children went swimming in the sea near the Namibian Navy’s Base.

“It is alleged that a group of minors between the age of ten and 13 went swimming. The 11-year-old boy was swept away by a strong current after he was knocked over by a wave.”

Picture for illustrative purposes only – Photo: File