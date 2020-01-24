Tragedy at Independence Beach

Niël Terblanché
DIVERS from the Namibian Police and the Navy found the body of an an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the sea at Independence Beach in Walvis Bay on Thursday afternoon.
According to a report about the incident provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the tragedy occurred at about 15:00 when a group of children went swimming in the sea near the Namibian Navy’s Base.
“It is alleged that a group of minors between the age of ten and 13 went swimming. The 11-year-old boy was swept away by a strong current after he was knocked over by a wave.”
The rest of the children saw the boy disappear under the water and ran to search for help.
Less than two hours after the victim disappeared under the waves, at about 16:20, a search was conducted by Navy and Nampol divers and the victim’s lifeless body was retrieved from the water only a few metres from the shoreline.
The Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, upon enquiry about the incident said that the name of the young victim will only be made available at a later stage because family members still need to be notified of the tragedy.