Traditional authorities assist in COVID-19 fight

Maria David

THE Northern Traditional Authorities handed over N$70 000 to the office of the regional governor to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The Uukwambi Traditional leader and Chairperson of the eight northern authorities, Chief Herman Iipumbu, said that they want to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

“The traditional leaders saw the need to assist the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is fast moving and our people need to be protected,” said Iipumbu.

According to him, 6 of the traditional authorities each contributed a sum of N$10 000, while the Ombandja and Uukwaluudhi each contributed N$5 000.

HELPING HAND: Chief Herman Iipumbu handing over a cheque to Oshana governor Elia Irimari. – Photo by Maria David

Iipumbu further pledged their assistance in assuring that the community members at the various traditional authorities adhere to the rules and regulations put in place in the fight against COVID-19.

Oshana regional governor, Elia Irimari, said that the fight against COVID-19 calls for concerted effort by all the stakeholders if the country is to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irimari stated that the N$ 70 000 donation to government from the eight northern traditional authorities came at a perfect time.

“It is our national duty and obligation to lend a helping hand to fellow Namibians who might be finding it difficult to cope during