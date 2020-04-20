Traditional authorities assist in COVID-19 fight

Maria David
THE Northern Traditional Authorities handed over N$70 000 to the office of the regional governor to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
The Uukwambi Traditional leader and Chairperson of the eight northern authorities, Chief Herman Iipumbu, said that they want to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.
“The traditional leaders saw the need to assist the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is fast moving and our people need to be protected,” said Iipumbu.
According to him, 6 of the traditional authorities each contributed a sum of N$10 000, while the Ombandja and Uukwaluudhi each contributed N$5 000.
Iipumbu further pledged their assistance in assuring that the community members at the various traditional authorities adhere to the rules and regulations put in place in the fight against COVID-19.
Oshana regional governor, Elia Irimari, said that the fight against COVID-19 calls for concerted effort by all the stakeholders if the country is to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irimari stated that the N$ 70 000 donation to government from the eight northern traditional authorities came at a perfect time.
“It is our national duty and obligation to lend a helping hand to fellow Namibians who might be finding it difficult to cope during