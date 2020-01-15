Town councillors arrested for poaching

Niël Terblanché

TWO members of the Oshakati Town Council were arrested when caught red handed while removing the horns of two poached rhinos in the Etosha National Park.

According to the weekly wildlife crime report Heimo Tweuya Namweya and Seboron Shivolo Seboron were arrested at Oshivelo during a special operation on Wednesday last week by a combined anti-poaching team along with two other suspects, Diogenus Nambili Shivute and Moses Ekandjo on charges related to rhino poaching.

It is not the first time that the four suspects were arrested on poaching charges. During October last year the gang of poachers was arrested with two others while they conspiring to poach a rhino near Omuthiya.

According to the wildlife crime report two more suspects that are part of the two town councillors’ poaching gang were arrested in the same operation on Friday. In this regard Johannes Pinias and Samuel Afunde Matias were also charged the illegal hunting of specially protected game, conspiracy to hunt specially protected game, the possession of a firearm without a license, entering a national park without a permit and the theft of rhino horns.

The Blue Rhino Combined Task Team also confiscated four rhino horns, one vehicle, a .303 hunting rifle and six rounds of ammunition.

The two town councillors, Nambili and Ekandjo were all free on bail when they were caught red handed in the Etosha National Park. All six the accused has already made an appearance in the Tumeb Magistrate’s Court on the these charges. And were all remanded in custody.

Twelve other suspects were arrested on various charges pertaining to poaching and the possession of protected wildlife products.

Matheus Kaandala and Joseph Hilongwa Jermia were taken into custody in Ondangwa on Monday last week when they were found in possession of one pangolin skin.

The day after Esliaser Sem was arrested in Otjiwarongo for being in possession of a pangolin skin.

Herold Ngavee Hangara and Tobias Murenge were taken into custody at Epukiro after they were found conspiring to poach a rhino in the area of Post 3.

Sem Johannes was arrested at Okahao and charged with the possession of a firearm without a license when he was found trespassing in a national park.

Another gang of six poachers was arrested at Katima Mulio on Friday when they were caught with two rhino horns in their possession. Lubbula Tama Hendrikcks and Zambwe Caven Matengu had the horns n their possession while four Zambian nationals, Makalo Meki, Junior Sililo, Inox Sibela and Sheka Vitali were later found in possession of a .308 hunting rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition of different calibres. Two rhino horns and two vehicles were confiscated by members of the special wildlife crime combating task team.