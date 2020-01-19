Tourists narrowly escapes death

Niël Terblanché

TWO French tourists narrowly escaped death after the vehicle they were travelling in got swept away by floodwater in normally dry river bed near the Remhoogte Pass in south western Namibia.

The head of the Namibian Police’ Public Relations Division confirmed the incident that occurred on Friday while the two tourists crossed a river that was inundated with water.

“Members of the Namibian Police stationed at Nauchas were called to assist and the officers reported that both French nationals survived the ordeal without serious injuries.”

Photos: Contributed

