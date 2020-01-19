Tourists narrowly escapes death

Niël Terblanché
TWO French tourists narrowly escaped death after the vehicle they were travelling in got swept away by floodwater in normally dry river bed near the Remhoogte Pass in south western Namibia.
The head of the Namibian Police’ Public Relations Division confirmed the incident that occurred on Friday while the two tourists crossed a river that was inundated with water.
“Members of the Namibian Police stationed at Nauchas were called to assist and the officers reported that both French nationals survived the ordeal without serious injuries.”
The tourists were on a self drive safari through Namibia in a rented vehicle when the incident occurred.
The incident cast the spotlight on the dangers motorists face when confronted with flooding rivers in the rainy season.
Namibians and visitors alike are warned to approach flooded rivers with caution. They are advised not to cross river beds inundated with water even though the water level might seem low.
People are also advised not camp in river beds at night as water might overwhelm them because of heavy rains that might fall in the catchment areas over night.