Top 20 NSSCO Government schools

THE Top 20 NSSC Ordinary Level government schools on the basis of the 2019 examination for full-time candidates. Only schools with 30 and more subjects were considered.

1. Rukonga Vision School – Kavango East

2. Negumbo SSS – Omusati

3. Onawa SSS – Omusati

4. Delta SSS – Khomas

5. Otjiwarongo Secondary School – Otjozondjupa

6. Gabriel Taapoi SSS – Oshana

7. Rev Juuso Shikongo – Oshikoto

8. Namib High School – Erongo

9. Tsau//Khaeb Secondary School – //Kharas

10. Paresis Senior Secondary – Otjozondjupa

11. Windhoek High School – Khomas

12. Haimbili Haufiku secondary School – Ohangwena

13. Mwadikange Kaulinge – Ohangwena

14. Ruacana Vocational SS – Omusati

15. Nuuyoma Senior Secondary School – Omusati

16. A

gra Pequena Senior Secondary School – //Kharas

17. Mutambo Angelina Ribebe – Kavango East

18. Max Makushe Senior Secondary – Kavango East

19. C //Oaseb Secondary School – Hardap

20. Grootfontein Secondary School – Otjozondjupa

Pictured: The campus of the Rukonga Vision School. – Photo: Contributed