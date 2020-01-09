Top 20 NSSCO Government schools

Staff Reporter
THE Top 20 NSSC Ordinary Level government schools on the basis of the 2019 examination for full-time candidates. Only schools with 30 and more subjects were considered.
1. Rukonga Vision School – Kavango East
2. Negumbo SSS – Omusati
3. Onawa SSS – Omusati
4. Delta SSS – Khomas
5. Otjiwarongo Secondary School – Otjozondjupa
6. Gabriel Taapoi SSS – Oshana
7. Rev Juuso Shikongo – Oshikoto
8. Namib High School – Erongo
9. Tsau//Khaeb Secondary School – //Kharas
10. Paresis Senior Secondary – Otjozondjupa
11. Windhoek High School – Khomas
12. Haimbili Haufiku secondary School – Ohangwena
13. Mwadikange Kaulinge – Ohangwena
14. Ruacana Vocational SS – Omusati
15. Nuuyoma Senior Secondary School – Omusati
16. A\ngra Pequena Senior Secondary School – //Kharas
17. Mutambo Angelina Ribebe – Kavango East
18. Max Makushe Senior Secondary – Kavango East
19. C //Oaseb Secondary School – Hardap
20. Grootfontein Secondary School – Otjozondjupa
THE Top 20 NSSC Ordinary Level private schools on the basis of the 2019 examination for full-time candidates. Only schools with 30 and more subjects were considered.
1. St Boniface College – Kavango East
2. St Pauls College – Khomas
3. Canisianum Roman School – Omusati
4. Oshigambo High Szchool – Oshikoto
5. Elcin Nkurenkuru High School – Kavango West
6. Gobabis Gymnasium – Omaheke
7. Deutsche Hohere Private School – Khomas
8. Walvis Bay Private High School – Erongo
9. Karibib Private School – Erongo
10. St Joseph’s Roman Catholic – Khomas
11. Berg-Op Academy Private School Otjozondjupa
12.
13. Windhoek Gymnasium – Khomas
14. Duneside Private School – Erongo
15. TCSIN – Khomas
16. Mauritz Devenish Private School – Oshana
17. Amazing Kids Private School – Khomas
18. Oranjemund Private School – //Kharas
19. Grootfontein Agricultural College – Otjozondjupa
20. Heroes Private School – Oshana