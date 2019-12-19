Top 10 best performers of the scholastic year

Marthina Mutanga

The Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Ngipondoka, while announcing that the Grade 10 (JSC) and Grade 12 (NSSC) Higher Level results will be made available at midnight said that results did not meet the ministry’s expectations.

Deputy Minister Ngipondoka also lauded the Top 10 candidates for their effort during the exams this year. TheTop 10 best candidates are Maurice Hinterholzer from the Walvisbay Private High School, Karina Sikongo from St Boniface, Ndeshipanda Mulungeni from St Boniface, Adauche Okore from St Boniface, Timotheus Borrman Otjiwarongo Senior Secondary School, Ukarapo Kasaona from Windhoek High School, Louis Mouton Edugate Academy, Nico Epler Otjiwarongo SSS, Marne Rieckert Windhoek Gymnasium and Michelle Du Plessis Walvibay Private High School.

She said that the part-time junior secondary certificate (JSC) passing rate improved to 90, 4% in 2019, compared to the 87, 6% in 2018. Nghipondoka added that the results for 2019 NSSCH did not meet their expectations; however every year is a new opportunity for the leaner population at large to work towards a better future.

Photo: Contributed