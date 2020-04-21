Thunder awakens coastal residents

Niël Terblanché

RESIDENTS of towns on the central coast of Namibia were woken up by loud thunder early on Monday morning.

The thunderous weather was accompanied by soft rain from low-hanging clouds over the Atlantic Ocean. Although only about one millimetre of rain was measured, water quickly collected in pools on the streets of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. Soft rain was also reported in Henties Bay.

Further inland residents of Usakos and Karibib also reported good rains in their areas while rain also fell in Windhoek for a second time since Sunday.

Although not as much rain as what was measured on Sunday, some residents of the capital reported as much as ten millimetres of rain.

To the south of Windhoek rain was also reported at places like Rietoog.

From what could be gathered from various weather forecasting sites sporadic thundershowers will continue over the central and south western parts of the country for the rest of the day.