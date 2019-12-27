Three people injured during crash at Dolphin Beach

Niël Terblanché

THREE Zimbabwean nationals travelling in a Nissan Station Wagon sustained slight injuries on Christmas day after their vehicle was hit from behind by a man driving an Isuzu bakkie while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the incident report provided by Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba, the commander of the Community Affairs division of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the crash occurred at about 15:30 on Christmas Day near the turn-off to the Dolphin Beach residential area.

The injured occupants of the station wagon were transported to hospital for treatment but was discharged later on the afternoon of Christmas day.

Both drivers were subjected to a field alcohol test and the driver of the Isuzu bakkie tested positive. He was arrested on the spot and is still in custody.

Pictured: Two vehicles damaged during a crash at Dolphin Beach on Christmas day. – Photo: Contributed

