Three people injured during crash at Dolphin Beach

Niël Terblanché
THREE Zimbabwean nationals travelling in a Nissan Station Wagon sustained slight injuries on Christmas day after their vehicle was hit from behind by a man driving an Isuzu bakkie while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the incident report provided by Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba, the commander of the Community Affairs division of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the crash occurred at about 15:30 on Christmas Day near the turn-off to the Dolphin Beach residential area.
The injured occupants of the station wagon were transported to hospital for treatment but was discharged later on the afternoon of Christmas day.
Both drivers were subjected to a field alcohol test and the driver of the Isuzu bakkie tested positive. He was arrested on the spot and is still in custody.
According to Warrant Officer Shapumba despite the incident that the period leading up to Christmas was relatively quiet.
“For us it is pertinent that we maintain the status quo as is. We commend the peaceful and orderly conducts by all during Christmas day which is set as a duty upon all of us,” he said.
Warrant Officer Shapumba said that the authorities anticipate that the traffic flow to pick up from now until New Year’s Eve.
“The Erongo Police will thus remain alert and observant. We encourage everyone to exercise restraint and act responsibly on the roads to avoid accidents.”