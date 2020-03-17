Three new suspected coronavirus cases test negative

Staff Reported

THE three suspected cases of the coronavirus that were reported yesterday have all tested negative, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced this morning.

That means that of the total 15 suspected coronavirus cases tested at the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), Namibia only has two confirmed cases involving a Romanian couple that last week arrived in the country via the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

The couple is currently in isolated at the HKIA mobile clinic.

The health minister said one of the people tested came into contact with the Romanian couple and has been identified as a teacher from the Windhoek Gymnasium private school.

CONTAINED: Namibia is so far managing in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

The other two are a truck driver with routes in South Africa and a foreigner from an affected region.

Shangula further added that his ministry has successfully traced all persons who came into contact with Romanian couple that tested positive for the coronavirus.

He added that the process was fairly easy as the couple travelled from the airport straight to the Klein Windhoek-based Guest house and the scope of contact was limited.