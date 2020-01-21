Three caught with pangolin skins

Maria David

THREE men aged 32,42 and 37 years were arrested on Friday after they were caught with pangolin skins hidden in their vehicle boot.

The Namibian Police Force in Oshana Region, Community Affairs Officer Warrant Frieda Shikole, confirmed the arrest on Sunday, saying the three were arrested at Oniimwandi village on the road between Oshakati and Okahao.

Shikole stated that a case of possession and trade in controlled wild life products has been registered in Oshakati.

“The pangolin skins which were found hidden in the boot of the vehicle is valued at N$ 150 000,” said Shikole, adding that the pangolin skins was recovered.

She noted that the arrest followed a police tip off and the suspects are expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate this week.

Police investigation into the matter continues.