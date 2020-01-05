Thousands of troops deployed to help fight raging fires

Staff Reporter

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been harshly criticised for his handling of the emergency caused by huge bush fre over the past few weeks, has announced the deployment of 3 000 reserve troops to help the fire-fighting effort.

This comes after strong winds that have changed direction are hampering efforts by fire fighters to contain bushfires in Australia’s south-east.

Powerful gusts up to 128km/h threatened to spread huge fires raging in New South Wales (NSW), officials said.

In the neighbouring state of Victoria, army helicopters have been deployed to evacuate people trapped by the flames.