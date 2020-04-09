Thousands of Namibians stuck abroad

Eba Kandovazu

AN estimated 15 000 Namibians living abroad have reported themselves to Namibian embassies around the world during the Covid-19 outbreak, with some expressing interest to return home.

The minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said that while not all Namibians living abroad want to return, some of them from countries such as Guinea, Singapore, Mali, Cuba and Canada have indicated that they want to come back home.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that the total number of Namibian students in China has decreased from 500 to 357.

These students, she said, arranged for their own return without the assistance of government.

Pictured: Minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Photo: Contributed

The lack of available flights remains the biggest challenge for Namibians currently abroad who want to return, the minister stated.

Namibian missions have since been tasked with providing support to Namibians in order to sustain their livelihood abroad.

“So far no sponsors have withdrawn funding to any student amidst this crisis. Our Ambassador in China in March requested for a contingent of 20 000 USD but instead we authorised the embassy to use money from visas. Hence, our students in China have been given money to sustain themselves,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She further added that a donation consignment from the Chinese government is expected.

Another donation from the Jack Ma and the Ali baba foundation will arrive, including 10 ventilators.