Third COVID-19 case reported in Namibia

Staff Reporter
NAMIBIA has recorded its third positive identification of a case of the coronavirus.
A 61-year-old German national, who arrived in Namibia on the 13th of March and who is visiting the country tested positive for COVID-19.
Health minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, during the daily coronavirus briefing said the man has since been isolated. He added that the tracing of people that came into contact with the patient has been initiated and will continue until all infection possibilities have been eliminated.
It is said that the patient arrived in Namibia via Zimbabwe and that he presented himself to medical personnel when he started experiencing symptoms.
According to Dr. Shangula the patient is currently in isolation at a hospital in Windhoek.
The first positive case that was reported in Namibia involved a Romanian couple that had travelled into Namibia from Madrid via Doha about a week ago.
The German national entered Namibia less than a week before President Geingob announced a State of Emergency in Namibia combat the threat of and the spread of the deadly virus.