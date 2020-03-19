Third COVID-19 case reported in Namibia

Staff Reporter

NAMIBIA has recorded its third positive identification of a case of the coronavirus.

A 61-year-old German national, who arrived in Namibia on the 13th of March and who is visiting the country tested positive for COVID-19.

Health minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, during the daily coronavirus briefing said the man has since been isolated. He added that the tracing of people that came into contact with the patient has been initiated and will continue until all infection possibilities have been eliminated.