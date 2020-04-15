Thief steal N$12 from clinic

Maria David

AN unknown suspect yesterday morning broke into the Ongwediva Health Centre and stole a money box containing only N$12.

Oshana police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the thief left all the valuable properties of the clinic, including laptops, and only took the money box through the window.

“The complainant was informed by one of the cleaners that the clinic was broken into and she went to the clinic as it was also time for work. She noticed the windows of the reception, the testing room, as well for the TB room were smashed and reported the matter,” said Aiyambo.

He indicated that a case of housebreaking and theft from a business premises was opened with Ongwediva police.

“No one is being suspected and no arrest has yet been made,” he noted.

Police investigations into the matter continue.