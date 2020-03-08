THE PRESIDENCY – MEDIA RELEASE

“The Year 2020 theme for International Women’s Day “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” reminds us with urgency about our collective responsibility to ensure participation of women in all layers of governance and economic activity as a symbol of freedom and equality in society. Since Independence, Namibia has made commendable progress in advancing gender equality. However, International Women’s Day is a reminder that more should be done at a legal and policy level to ensure equal participation of women in all activities of human endeavour. Namibia commits to accelerate gender equality and arrest the scourge of gender-­‐ based violence through appropriate policies and interventions. It is the right thing to do for inclusive economic development and a safer society for all to become a reality.”