Niël Terblanché

THE Kahn River is flowing past Usakos for the first time this year and residents are rejoicing.

Heavy rains fell to the east of Karibib at Wilhelmstal and in the area of Omaruru over the past 24 hours which means that the river that feeds into the Swakop River has eventually reached Usakos.

It is the belief amongst some of the older folks in Namibia that if the Kahn River flows strongly past Usakos that a good rainy season will surely follow.