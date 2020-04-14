The homeless struggling with new environment

Marthina Mutanga

SOME of the homeless people who were placed at the Khomasdal soccer stadium for shelter are reportedly disturbing the peace at the camp as they are struggling to assimilate.

Katutura Central Regional Councillor Ambrosius Kandjii noted that because of the different backgrounds, as well as individual experiences while living on the streets, it is difficult to control situations when there is a confrontation.

“We had three boys that we took out of the camp and placed them at the Katutura youth complex camp instead so that they can behave,” said Kandjii.

According to Kandjii, the young homeless people are particularly struggling to adjust to their new realities at the camp.

Pictured: Khomasdal soccer stadium where some are caring their mattress to relocate. Photos: Marthina Mutanga

He added that many of them use to turn to crime to survive, and that it will take time for them to get used to their new environment and routine.

A social worker is currently on the ground to assist those who are misbehaving and in need for psychological welfare due to their traumas while living on the streets.

Doen Geingob, one of the homeless people living at the shelter, said after lockdown, government should look into finding permanent shelter for them so that they can be integrated back into society.

“We don’t want to go back to the streets and struggle again,” said Geingob.

Close to 300 homeless people are currently being accommodated at the Katutura Youth Complex and Khomasdal Soccer Stadium.