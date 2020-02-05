Tennis superstar visits Namibia

Niël Terblanché
SWISS Tennis Maestro, Roger Federer, has arrived in Namibia and is on a short visit to Windhoek where he will visit two projects run by the Church Alliance for Orphans (CAFO).
The sport star through the Roger Federer Foundation and in association with CAFO has been active in Namibia to strengthen the quality of early childhood education in vulnerable communities.
The main goal of the School Readiness Initiative, which started in January 2018 and will be running until the end of 2025, is to secure a good start in primary education for vulnerable children aged between three and eight.
The programme is co-sponsored by the Swiss Botnar Foundation and is aimed at increasing children’s participation in organized learning at least one year before their transition to primary school.
Through the programme, Federer became part of a growing number of celebrities who are assisting Namibians with projects to uplift vulnerable communities. He ranks among Ukrainian boxers Wladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitali, who visited Namibia in 2006 and pledged to popularize an education project for the San people. International movie star, Angelina Jolie, is another celebrity that supports community upliftment projects run by the N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary.
During his stay in Windhoek Federer will visit two projects run by CAFO before paying a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House later this morning.
The tennis hero will depart for Cape Town later today where he is set to play a charity match against arch rival Rafael Nadal over the weekend.
Federer told international media institutions that he is sufficiently healed from an injury he sustained at the recent Australian Open to play in the Match For Africa against Nadal.
The charity match will raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation.