Tennis superstar visits Namibia

SWISS Tennis Maestro, Roger Federer, has arrived in Namibia and is on a short visit to Windhoek where he will visit two projects run by the Church Alliance for Orphans (CAFO).

The sport star through the Roger Federer Foundation and in association with CAFO has been active in Namibia to strengthen the quality of early childhood education in vulnerable communities.

The main goal of the School Readiness Initiative, which started in January 2018 and will be running until the end of 2025, is to secure a good start in primary education for vulnerable children aged between three and eight.

The programme is co-sponsored by the Swiss Botnar Foundation and is aimed at increasing children’s participation in organized learning at least one year before their transition to primary school.