Teen raped by aunt’s husband

Staff Reporter

The Namibian Police is yet to arrest a man from Ondangwa accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old, who is related to his wife, over a period of 6 months.

According to the crime bulletin, since September last year, the suspect would on numerous occasions call the minor to his room and rape her whenever her aunt, who is also the suspect’s wife, was away.

The matter was only reported on 19 March 2020 and police investigations continue.

In another case of rape, a 36-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly raped his former girlfriend.

The incident happened in Rundu on Saturday, 21 March, at around midnight at Tuhingireni location in Kavango East.

It is alleged that the suspect broke into the 28-year-old victim’s room while she was asleep, woke her up, threatened to kill her or anyone who enters the room if she were to screams and proceeded to rape her.

Police also registered a case of rape over the weekend when an unknown man, armed with a panga, demanded that a 27-year-old woman surrender her valuables before he instructed her to remove her clothes and lay on the ground where he proceeded to rape her.

It is alleged that the victim, around midnight, was on her way

home from a local bar at Onhuno, Ohangwena Region when she was sexually violated.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continues.