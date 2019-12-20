Teargas used to smoke out burglars hiding in ceiling

Niël Terblanché

MEMBERS of the Namibian Police’s Special Reserve Force fired teargas canisters into a building in Tsumeb to smoke out two burglars hiding in the ceiling.

The two burglars were cornered in the roof of Shell Service Station when armed security guards reacted to an emergency call by the manager.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi the manager of the Shell Service Station in Tsumeb found the burglars inside the back office part of the building while she was unlocking the doors.

It is believed that the suspects broke into the Manager’s office through a window and disconnected the Closed Circuit Television security cameras before attempting to break into the safe.

Video: Members of the Special Reserve Force during an operation to apprehend two burglars that was hiding in the roof of the Shell Service Station in Tsumeb. – Footage: Contributed