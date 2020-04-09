Teachers union embraces e-learning

Staff Reporter

THE Namibia National Teachers Union and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture are working together to work out the modalities of e-learning that would enable learners and teachers to continue with education while social distancing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect.

With the view on schools possibly reopening on 20 April, the secretary general of the teachers union, Loide Shaanika, issued a statement and said that the rolling out of e-learning and e-teaching as a response to the pandemic is high on the agenda of the current negotiations with the education ministry.

Shaanika said schools are supposed to re-open three days after the lockdown ends on 17 April unless directed otherwise by the highest authority.

According to Shaanika the envisaged reopening of schools will require teachers to work from home and interim arrangements will have to be made until such time that education will resume in it traditional form.

“As an alternative mode from face-to-face teaching and learning, e-teaching and e-learning presents a challenge for education in the interim.”

FUTURE LEARNING: Envisaged for the near future, e-learning and e-teaching would solve the education dilemma caused by lockdown measures. Photo: Contributed

Shaanika states that challenges such as limited network connectivity, a lack of electronic equipment, skills needed and the online safety of learners are but a few of the challenges faced by the planners.

NANTU and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture are in constant engagement on how to best these challenges can be addressed for smooth implementation.

“We bear in mind of learners’ needs and parents’ economic circumstances, while we attempt to strengthen the system in addressing these needs. We appreciate that some schools and members have already taken a lead in this initiative.”

Shaanika said the union would like to encourage all its members and teachers in particular to embrace the e-learning concept to the best interest of the Namibian Child. She said the union will share a link where teachers can access important materials to be used at a later stage.

“We will keep you abreast on any developments with regards to these two main issues and other related matters on COVID-19 on education.”

NANTU further urged members to support and comply with the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as directed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as well as the World Health Organisation.