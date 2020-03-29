TB ward turned in quarantine facility

Maria David



THE Outapi tuberculosis (TB) ward at the Outapi hospital has been turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate patients who test positive for COVID-19.





Omusati Regional Governor Erginus Endjala stated that all TB patients have in the interim been send to Oshikuku, Okahao and the Tsandi hospitals in order to receive much needed medical care.





“There are no patients at the ward currently. It has been cleared up to be a quarantine ward and all the patients have been transferred,” said Endjala.





Endjala further pointed out that provision was made to turn the newly constructed maternity ward at the hospital into a quarantine facility that can accommodate 64 patients in case more COVID-19 cases are registered in the region.





He indicated that after the state of emergency declared by President Hage Geingob, the regional disaster risk committee held a series of meetings in the Omusati region, where the needs were identified.





“This includes medical superintendents from different hospitals that also came up with their action plans. We are trying to get enough human capital, but we managed to locate registered nurse from different hospitals,” said Endjala.





Despite being seeming well prepared and ready, Endjala state that they might face a shortage of medical kits such as masks, gloves and other materials as it came in short supply.





Endjala urged people to adhere to the regulations put in place by the government to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained.