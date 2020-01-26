TB treatment taken to the people

Niël Terblanché

THE determined efforts of a Namibian health care professional changed the landscape for people suffering with Tuberculosis in the close knit communities in Swakopmund for ever.

Sister Susanna, the district coordinator for the prevention of TB in Swakopmund used resources available to her to open special TB clinics in most of the residential areas of Swakopmund which gave TB sufferers easier access to the medication they desperately need to battle the deadly disease.

The nurse first opened a special clinic which also serves as a medication distribution centre in the garage of the Tamariskia Clinic.

According to the Sister Susanna the idea behind the localised TB Clinics and distribution points came when she saw that people had to travel long distances from rural areas to get to the help in Walvis Bay.

“We used the garage at the existing clinic because it is away from the main clinic where lots of people gather each day to receive medical treatment for less serious ailments. Because of the distance the changes of TB spreading to other people is lessened and we can also help the sufferers quicker,” she said.

Pictured: Sister Susanna, the district coordinator for the prevention of TB in Swakopmund, behind her desk of the TB Clinic in Tamariskia. – Photo: Niël Terblanché