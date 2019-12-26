Taxi driver arrested for illegal fuel trading

Maria David

A 27-year-old taxi driver was arrested and charged with smuggling and selling fuel during a police raid at a guest house in Ongwediva.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division said the suspect was charged with Contravening of Section 90 (a) of the Customs and Excise Act 20 of 1998 and for being in possession and trading in illicit goods.

Inspector Aiyambo said the arrest was made after members of the Namibian Police obtained a search warrant to bust the illegal trading of petrol and diesel smuggled from Angola at the Y2K Guests House in Ongwediva.

“During the search, police recovered and seized; four 20 litre containers full of petrol, with a value of N$1091.20, two Jerry cans, 18 empty 25l containers, 16 empty 20l containers and one white Toyota Hilux which is believed to have been used for the transportation of the fuel from Angola,” said Aiyambo.