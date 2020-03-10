Swapo wins Otjiwarongo, PDM keeps Opuwo

Marthina Mutanga

SWAPO candidate in the Otjiwarongo constituency and head of Corporate Services for the Otjiwarongo municipality, Marlayn Mbakera, emerged as the winner at yesterday’s by elections, while in the Opuwo rural constituency, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, Kakuva Venajo, garnered the most votes.

According to figures by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Mbakera received a total 2,910, while independent candidate Erastus Mbumba received 1,020 votes. The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) candidate for the Otjiwarongo constituency by elections, Guiteb Sebedeus only managed 752 votes out of the total 4,682 votes counted yesterday.

DONE AND DUSTED: ECN completed by elections at two constituencies yesterday without any incidents. Photo: Contributed

In the Opuwo rural constituency, Venajo received 2,066, while Nudo candidate Kuvare Kapukatua received the second highest votes with a total 640. Swapo candidate in the Opuwo rural constituency, Katupa Uauirako Mupyone only managed to garner 435 votes of the total 3,141 votes counted.

By elections at the two constituencies were necessitated following the death councillor Julius Neumbo for the Otjiwarongo constituency and the resignation of Opuwo rural councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo from his position late last year.

The total number of registered voters for the Otjiwarongo and Opuwo Rural constituencies as at 14 February 2020 was 21,786 and 7,391, respectively.