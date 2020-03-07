Swapo supporters defend Geingob

Placido Hilukilwa

HAGE Geingob is the president we voted for and he will be sworn in come 21 March.

Whether the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) and the Independent Candidate want it or not, Geingob will be sworn in. He is our president.

Those were some of the remarks by the supporters of president Geingob who marched through the streets of Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

The demonstration was meant to coincide with the nationwide demonstrations declared by supporters of Dr Panduleni Itula, one of the losing presidential candidates at last year’s presidential elections.

The Swapo demonstrators assembled at the party’s regional office at Okandjengedi before departing in a long convoy, wielded party flags and posters while singing revolutionary songs.

In the afternoon, they returned to their point of departure, this time to hand over a petition to Regional Governor Elia Irimari, but in his absence, the petition was read by Sigo Amunyela and handed over to Ongwediva constituency councillor Andreas Uutoni.

The petitioners say that they are defending the country’s constitutional democracy against some groups that are demanding that Geingob step down.

According to them, this is done even after the Supreme Court declared that the elections were free, fair and transparent and that there would be no re-run.

“The institutions of the state have spoken. The voice of the Namibian people was heard. Comrade Geingob is our president,” said Amunyela, before handing over the petition.

Demonstrations against Geingob’s swearing-in on the 21st of this month were held at several places in the north, including at Ondangwa, Okalongo and Outapi.

Windhoek also held an anti-Geingob demonstration that saw about 100 people marching from the Zoo park to the informal settlements of Havana and Goreangab under tight police patrol.

GEINGOB STAYS: Demonstrators in the north stages a peaceful march to show satisfaction for incumbent President Hage Geingob. Video: Placido Hilukilwa