Swapo removes Shimbulu, brings in Angelina

Maria David

THE return of Swapo party member, Katrina Shimbulu, to the Oshakati town council’s powerful management committee after she failed to make it on Swapo’s parliament list, was short lived.

Shimbulu today told Informante that she found out about her removal by way of a letter that was slipped under the door of her house on Wednesday.

As per Swapo list of 2015, Angelina Kamwanka, a sibling to councillor Gabriel Kamwanka, will replace her.

“I did not bring myself back to the council, but a directive came from the party that I should be re-instated. Despite the directive, meetings (at Oshakati) were being held here and there where I was discussed, but not once was I ever invited to the meetings like other members,” she said.

OUT AGAIN: Katrina Shimbulu. Photo: Contributed

Swapo Regional Coordinator, Samuel Nelongo, disputed claims that there was a directive from the regional party to bring Shimbulu back.

“We are finalising everything today as the politburo instruction was given only on Tuesday on the way forward, including the installation of new council members,” said Nelongo.

Nelongo also stated that once everything is in place, the party office will give instructions as to when the installation of the new council member will be done.

Shimbulu, a former Oshakati mayor, resigned from the council in October last year with the hope of landing a parliamentary role on the Swapo ticket.

After the ruling party, however, only managed to garner 63 seats, Shimbulu’s dreams were dashed as she was at number 76 on the party list.

With her tail between her legs, Shimbulu somehow managed to return to the council of the biggest town in the north and was elected was as chairperson of the management committee.

This decision did not bode well with some councillors, however, with Onesimus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka, visibly absent during nominations.