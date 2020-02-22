SWAPO regional office locked down

Maria David

UNHAPPY supporters of the ruling party in Oshana region has on Friday closed down the Swapo Regional Office after asking employees that were inside to vacate the premises in peace.

The closing down of the office follows several protests where supporters demanded that Swapo Party Regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo resign.

Speaking during the closing down of the office, Sigo Amunyela claimed that Nelongo continues to ignore the petitions of bona fide Swapo party members in the region.

“People are tired of what Nelongo is doing. Until today no responses to our petitions that we handed in last month were received. He continues to ignore our petitions,” Amunyela said.

They also claimed that the regional executive committee is scared of Nelongo and have remained quiet about their demands because of the fear. The supporters claim that the committee is too scared to take action against Nelongo and that is their reason for closing down the office.

Photos by Maria David

