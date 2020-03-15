Swapo northern members defend Geingob

Maria David

SWAPO members and supporters in the four O regions over the weekend staged peaceful demonstrations at major northern towns in defence of President Hage Geingob, whom they feel has come under unwarranted attack.

The demonstrators from the Oshana, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto regions reiterated during the marches at Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa on Saturday that Geingob has legitimately been elected as President and called on all peace-loving Namibians to condemn personal attacks on His Excellency.

There is also an attempt to boycott his swearing in ceremony set for 21 March.

Omusati regional governor, Erginus Endjala, encouraged the demonstrators to celebrate the Independence Day with their families at home, now that Geingob has called off the official Independence Day celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PROTECT THE PRESIDENT: Swapo members marching towards the Swapo office in Oshakati. Photo: Maria David

Addressing the marchers at the Swapo regional headquarters at Oshakati, Swapo party coordinator in the Omusati Region, Sacky Kayone, said that the personal attacks against Geingob are coming from the camp of the 2019 presidential election independent candidate, Dr Panduleni Itula.

Dr Itula, during the presidential election, garnered 29.4% votes next to Geingob‘s 56.3%.

“We are saying these attacks by members and supporters of Dr Panduleni Itula, are similarly an attack to the Namibian democracy, to the voters, to the verdict of the majority of Namibians and an attack on the verdict of the judiciary,” stated Kayone.

He further pointed out that the marching group feels that it is imperative to appeal to Dr Itula to assist Namibia by calming his supporters in order to avoid disruption of peace in the country.

The group also believes that possible chaos, the suffering of innocent children and women, as well as people living with disabilities and the elderly would also be avoided by calming Dr Itula’s supporters.