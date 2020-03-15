Swapo infighting hampers service delivery at Oshakati – PDM

Placido Hilukilwa

THE Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) is not happy with the fact that only four of the six Swapo councillors for the Oshakati local authority were sworn-in this year after the other two refused to take the oath of office due to the intensification of internal squabbling dating back from the 2017 Swapo congress.

PDM’s regional coordinator, Theofelus Kamati, said that Swapo’s internal squabbles are hampering development and service delivery because the majority of local authority councillors represent Swapo and, in some cases, those councillors are no longer on talking terms.

The dividing line is still clearly visible between those who in 2017 supported Team Swapo and those who were on Team Harambee.

Kamati said that the situation is so worrisome, that on 10 March he went to see Mayor Angelus Iiyambo to find out whether any progress is being made to resolve the Swapo stalemate.

Kamati said that they touched on several issues, including the flood situation, housing projects that are lagging behind schedule and infrastructures that are falling apart due to inadequate funds and the current lack of proper leadership.

“Oshakati town no longer has a properly constituted council after two Swapo councillors [Gabriel Kamwanka and Onesmus Shilunga] refused to be sworn-in earlier this year,” he said.

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN: The PDM’s Theofelus Kamati. Photo: Contributed

The two councillors are protesting the re-instatement of Katrina Shimbulu, who earlier resigned her council seat to go to the National Assembly but returned after she failed to make it as she was placed too low on the Swapo-party list.

Currently, the town council’s management committee only has two members instead of three and it has no chairperson, making it practically inactive.

Speaking to Informanté after meeting the mayor, Kamati said: “The mayor has informed me that Shimbulu was re-instated by the competent Swapo structures and that the disagreements would be resolved soon.”

The Swapo national headquarters has set up a team to investigate the matter and propose a possible solution.

“We in the PDM are not interested in Swapo’s internal disagreements. That is their baby. What we care about is service delivery to the residents that are currently being hampered by their infighting,” said Kamati, adding that the Oshakati local authority is paralysed and is no longer able to take decisions as a direct result of the Swapo infighting.

When the town’s CEO, Werner Iita, resigned last year, Kornelius Kapolo was appointed as acting CEO, but when his term expired in February, the council was for more than a week unable to appoint an acting CEO due to an incomplete management committee.

The new acting CEO, Helena Thomas, was only appointed on 9 March and was due to be confirmed by the council today.