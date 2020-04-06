SWAPO donates N$1 mil to fight COVID-19

Staff Reporter



NAMIBIA’S ruling party, SWAPO, has heeded to the call of distress on the outbreak of COVID-19 and donated N$1 million to fight the pandemic locally.





SWAPO secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, today handed over the cheque to Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.





“The SWAPO party has heeded to the president’s call on all organisations, businesses and individuals to contribute towards the fight of this pandemic. The SWAPO party is mindful that government alone cannot fight this virus,” she said.





Shaningwa further stated that the SWAPO party is committed with programmes and projects which demand a lot of money and that the donation towards COVID-19 was purely sourced from SWAPO-owned companies.